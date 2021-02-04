Suspects arrested after 4-month crime spree targeting sports stores, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects are facing grand theft charges following a four-month-long crime spree primarily targeting sporting goods stores in Visalia and nearby cities, according to police.

Officers say the thefts took place from October through February; the suspects would enter the stores during business hours and steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Stores targeted included Dick’s Sporting Goods, Mainland Skate and Surf, Hibbett Sports.

Two suspects arrested this week. Deoneyeah Ross, 20, and Timayne Cook, 19, were both located in Fresno. According to Visalia Police, the charges the pair are facing include grand theft, burglary, robbery, and conspiracy.

Investigators are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine if other criminal charges will be brought against the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.