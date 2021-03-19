Suspected prowler fired on Visalia Police officers Friday morning, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspected prowler allegedly began firing on Visalia Police officers as they tried to contact him, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Early Friday morning around 12:30 a.m. Visalia Police were called to the 3800 block of S. Shady for a report of a prowler in the area.

While officers were headed to the location, police said gunshots were reported to dispatchers in the same area as the reported prowler.

When police arrived they attempted to contact the suspected prowler, Kirk Smith, when police said Smith looked through the window, saw the officers outside, and began firing at officers through the front door and adjacent window. Officers did not return fire and were able to take cover.

The Visalia Police Department SWAT Team was called in to assist and a Crisis Negotiator was able to contact Smith after approximately 20 minutes, police said Smith opened the door and surrendered to police.

Detectives said they found two firearms inside and multiple loaded magazines. Smith was booked on three counts of attempted homicide on a police officer, as well as various weapons-related charges.