Suspected murderer arrested days after fatal assault in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera man was arrested Friday night in a woman’s homicide that occurred just before Christmas, the Madera Police Department announced Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Carlos Urias, 49, was arrested during an undisclosed time after he was spotted by officers walking in the area of Yosemite Avenue and B Street, police said.

Urias was later booked into the Madera County Jail on the charge of murder of Joanne Otero, 41, who was assaulted by him and later died from injuries, police said.

The suspect was identified by surveillance footage police obtained from businesses near where the suspected murder took place.

Officers had responded just before midnight on December 23 to the 200 block of north G street.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering “multiple injuries.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

