Suspected gunman in Paso Robles deputy shooting was born in the Central Valley, family says

VISALIA, California. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man who law enforcement believes killed one man and seriously injured a San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s deputy is from the Central Valley.

Family confirmed 26-year-old Mason James Lira was born in Visalia where he spent most of his life. Family says Lira has been arrested in several states over the years and has a history of mental health issues.

Family confirmed Lira was arrested back on May 21 in Monterey and April 8 in Los Angelos County. Records show Lira faced several charges including battery on a peace officer, trespassing, and resisting a peace officer.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Lira has been arrested and taken to the jail at least four times. Tulare County court records show on Jan. 22, 2015, Lira was arrested for Assault and Battery. He was given probation of 3 years with a mental health program.

Lira also has ties to Oregon. According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Lira was arrested on an Amtrak train for making threats about weapons.

No weapon was found.

Lira’s family confirms he was taken to a hospital for 30 days and released to a reentry house in Klamath Falls where he eventually left.

