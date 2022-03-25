CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis police arrested a man Friday on suspicion of stealing gas.

Police say they were called around 7:40 a.m. to the area of Barstow and Temperance avenues for a report of someone stealing gas from a vehicle in their driveway. The suspect then drove away from the scene with gas leaking all over the driveway, according to police.

Officers say they were able to find the suspect, Hector Gongora, 24 of Fresno, near the area of Barstow and Folwer avenues and arrest him without issue.

Police say Gongora was arrested for theft of about ten gallons of gas, vandalism and he had a warrant out for his arrest.