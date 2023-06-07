FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspected DUI motorcyclist is dead after losing control of his bike Wednesday evening in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 10:50 p.m. they responded to Auberry Road and Reno Avenue for a call regarding an injury collision involving two motorcycles.

Investigators determined that 39-year-old Ian Collins of Fresno was driving southbound on Auberry Road on his Harley Davidson Dyna.

For reasons yet to be determined, officers say Collins was unable to maintain his lane of travel and lost control, he then laid down his motorcycle and was ejected, causing him to sustain critical injuries.

CHP pronounced him dead at the scene and noted he was wearing a helmet.

Detectives suspect alcohol to be a factor in the crash and are actively investigating the incident.