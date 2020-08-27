Suspected DUI driver slams into vehicle driven by pregnant woman during chase in central Fresno, kills fetus

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man suspected to be driving under the influence of drugs was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, after slamming into a vehicle driven by a pregnant woman during a chase on Wednesday in central Fresno, causing her to lose her fetus, according to Fresno Police.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle in the area of Tyler and Bond streets at 2:30 p.m. that matched the description of a shooting suspect from a week earlier, said Lt. Jeff La Blue. A short chase ensued as the vehicle ran through two stop signs before colliding with a Toyota Camry driven by a pregnant female at Bond Street and Olive Avenue.

Both vehicles sustained major damage and came to rest in the front yard of a residence.

The driver of the Camry had to be pulled out by rescuers and rushed to an area hospital where the fetus was pronounced dead, La Blue said. The mother suffered major injuries and is in critical condition.

The suspect driver, identified as Jimmy Keonhothy, 22, was arrested at the scene with signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine.

Keonhothy was treated at a hospital and was later booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of murder, felony DUI and felony evading, La Blue said. He was also found to be an unlicensed driver.

Police said Keonhothy has a criminal history with more than 10 arrests for vehicle theft along with multiple charges of theft and burglary.

Officers also found a gun in the suspect’s vehicle along with other illegal drugs.

The vehicle was reported to match surveillance footage of an incident that occured at Tyler and 8th streets during the week of Aug. 16, La Blue said. This portion of the investigation is ongoing and could lead to more charges.

