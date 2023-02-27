FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol crashed and hit a tree near Visalia, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says Gabriel Meza, 31, from Exeter was driving eastbound on Highway 198 at Road 180 shortly after midnight on Saturday. Officers say he drifted onto the south dirt shoulder and collided with a tree.

According to the CHP, Mesa sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The California Highway Patrol wants to remind people not to drive while impaired or designate a sober driver.