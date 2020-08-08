Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing into Madera backyard

(Courtesy of Madera Police)

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A driver suspected to be under the influence was arrested by Madera Police early Saturday morning after crashing into a backyard of a home.

Officers responded to a wreck at Noreen and Ashlan ways sometime before 4:40 a.m. and found a vehicle in the backyard of a home where the residents were celebrating the birthday of a family member.

The suspect, Alejandro Ortiz, tried to make a turn, collided into another vehicle before crashing into a backyard fence of the home, Police said. Ortiz appeared to be intoxicated and was later found to have a blood alcohol level four times above the legal limit.

No one was injured in the incident.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.