Suspected DUI driver arrested after crash in Visalia

Crime

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE)  Visalia police have arrested a 24 -year-old man for driving under the influence and hit and run after they say he crashed into a traffic light.

It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Walnut and Santa Fe Avenues.

Police say they responded to the report of a vehicle hitting a traffic light. Witnesses say both the driver and passenger took off after the crash.

Police found the suspects a short distance away from the scene of the crash. The driver is identified as 24-year-old Sesar Lopez-Pacheco. They say his passenger is 32-year-old Rodolfo Arreola. They say Arreola was arrested or public intoxication.

