Suspected DUI driver and 2 passengers injured in Visalia traffic crash

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested late Saturday night after being involved in a crash that left himself and two passengers suffering injuries, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Dinuba Boulevard and Robin Avenue around 11:40 p.m. for the report of a major injury traffic collision, Sgt. Greg Byerlee said. A Chevrolet Suburban traveling south on Dinuba turned left at the intersection and head-on into a Volkswagen Jetta traveling north.

Police said the driver of the Jetta, identified as Alexander Huerta, 20, was arrested on a DUI charge after an investigation by officers.

Huerta and his two passengers were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

The driver of the Suburban was treated and released from the scene.

