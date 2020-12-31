Suspected drunk driver crashes into patrol vehicle in Parlier, police say

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspected drunk driver crashed into a patrol vehicle in Parlier Tuesday evening, according to the Parlier Police Department.

Authorities say at around 7:30 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call regarding a possible DUI driver in the area of Manning and Bethel Avenues.

Mayra Sanchez, 28 (image courtesy of Parlier Police Department)

Officers say the driver, 28-year-old Mayra Sanchez, did not stop for a red signal light and crashed into a Parlier Police Department Patrol car.

Police say she then failed to stop after the collision and attempted to get away in her damaged vehicle, trying to evade the officer as he gave chase in his damaged patrol vehicle.

Sanchez eventually stopped a short distance away and was detained.

During the investigation, authorities say it was determined that Sanchez was operating the motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The officer received minor injuries in the collision. He was treated and released from an area hospital.

Sanchez was booked into Fresno County Jail on various charges.