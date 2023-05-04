VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being a child predator, officials with the Visalia Police Department say.

According to authorities, on Thursday at around 7:00 a.m. Visalia police officers with the help of Youth Services Unit and detectives with the Fresno County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, were able to arrest 55-year-old Artemio Zárate-Medina at the Visalia Wyndham Hotel parking lot.

Officials say the investigation began after the Youth Services Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Officers also served a search warrant at Medina’s home located in Visalia and say they found evidence of material related to child sexual abuse, according to Visalia Police.

Zárate-Medina was transported and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8117.