FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspected arsonist set fire to a nail salon in northwest Fresno this morning.

Fresno Fire say crews responded to “Nail Glamour” nail salon near Shaw and Valentine avenues around 4 a.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the back of the salon but businesses next door may have smoke damage.

Fresno Fire says someone broke in through a back door, ransacked the salon, then set the fire.