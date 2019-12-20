Suspect who threatened to kill found lying in a field, police say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The AM/PM store on South Street in Porterville was robbed early Thursday morning, say police.

Store employees reported that the suspect entered the store with a cutting instrument demanding money and threatening to kill employees. The suspect left the store with an unknown amount of money.

Officers were later dispatched to an area of Gibbons Avenue and 4th Street. where they identified the suspect lying in an open field.

The suspect was identified as Alfredo Figueroa Ibarra and was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

One of the officers identified the 23-year-old as wearing the same clothing as the suspect in the robbery from AM/PM.

Ibarra was booked into Tulare County Jail on charges including robbery and criminal threats. His bail has been set at $182,500.

