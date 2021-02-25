Suspect who stole a Jaguar from a Clovis car wash identified, police say

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – The man who police say stole a Jaguar SUV from a car wash in Clovis Thursday was identified by police as 19-year-old Jess Vang of Fresno.

Clovis Police released a picture of Vang hours after announcing the arrest – including a picture of the damaged vehicle.

According to police, the incident took place around 11:15 p.m. in the area of Willow and Shaw avenues. Officers say the vehicle was stolen while it was at the Red Carpet Car Wash, with the keys still inside.

The vehicle was recovered and the driver arrested with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol and the Fresno County H.E.A.T. team.