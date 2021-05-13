Suspect who caused death of a 19-year-old woman in Downtown Fresno escape identified, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who police say caused the death of a 19-year-old during his escape from officers in Downtown Fresno on Wednesday has been identified.

Fresno Police released the identity of their suspect, 31-year-old Marc Cain Rodriguez, on Thursday.

The victim of the crash was identified by Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Hannah Pimentel, 19, of Clovis.

The incident began around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, in the area of Calaveras and N Street when a CHP officer with MAGEC (the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium) tried to stop a man who was wanted for a suspected weapons violation charges in the Chinatown area.

Officers say Rodriguez drove away from the scene, crashed into the vehicle occupied by Hannah Pimentel, and fled the scene on foot. Despite a search of the surrounding area, Rodriguez has not been found.

According to Fresno Police, Rodriguez is a known McKenzie St. Bulldog gang member with a violent history and known to carry firearms. He has an outstanding felony warrant for illegal possession of an assault rifle.

Anyone who can help police locate Rodriguez is asked to contact MAGEC Sergeant I. Ruiz at 559-289-7759.