Suspect who allegedly fired at deputies was wanted for Fresno fatal hit and run, Officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect who died after allegedly firing at deputies was wanted for a fatal hit and run from June.

The Sheriff’s Office identified 27-year-old Roberto Jose Gamez as the person who led deputies on a pursuit, crashed his vehicle, and then allegedly shot out at deputies just after 3:30 pm Wednesday.

According to Fresno County court records, Gamez has a lengthy history including at least 5 felony charges dating back to 2015 for stollen vehicles, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and a misdemeanor for resisting a police officer.

The Sheriff’s office said that Gamez was also arrested on June 2 of this year for drug charges, and was wanted for a fatal hit-and-run from June 11th near elm and Genena that killed 39-year-old Marina Flores.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident on Wednesday in South Fresno when the Ag Task Force team was investigating a stollen Almond Tree Shaker.

Officials said during the investigation, Gamez took off in his car, deputies chased him, Gamez lost control of the car and crashed, and then he allegedly fired at the deputies.

“To see all the sirens,” said Marcus Cabrera who works nearby. “There were Sheriffs flying by, cars were moving, they were literally pushing cars off the road so they could see what was going on. It was pretty wild.”

Gamez died on the scene, but officials have not released his official cause of death.

The incident from yesterday is under investigation by the Fresno Police Department because it is within the city limits. It is not clear if law enforcement fired at the suspect.