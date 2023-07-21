FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced Friday the arrest of 28-year-old Kelon White, who was wanted in the death of Silvano Villa-Fierro, according to the police department.

Police say on Sunday afternoon, officers responded to the 1800 Block of West Clinton Avenue regarding a gunshot victim.

Investigators say they found Villa-Fierro suffering from a gunshot wound. Villa-Fierro was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Detectives say they identified Kelon White as the alleged suspect in the shooting.

Investigators say White and the victim were involved in a physical altercation inside an apartment before White allegedly fired the shot.

According to police, White turned himself in at the Fresno County Jail Thursday. He was interviewed by Homicide detectives and booked into jail.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.