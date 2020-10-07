Suspect wanted in assault of 70-year-old, leaving him with a broken nose, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Fresno are looking for a man who officers say assaulted a 70-year-old man, breaking his nose, and leaving him with lacerations to the face.

The incident took place on Oct. 1 at around 6 a.m., at the AM/PM at 6375 N. Blackstone Avenue.

According to Fresno Police, the unidentified suspect arrived in a dark-colored Ford 4-door vehicle with two other people. He struck the 70-year-old victim around nine times.

The suspect was accompanied by a second man, who was wearing a tank top and has tattoos on both arms, legs, chest, and neck. He also has a tattoo of the number ’23’ on top of his right hand.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. John Overstreet on 559-621-6310 or email john.overstreet@fresno.gov.

