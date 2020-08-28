Suspect wanted in 2016 kidnapping of Clovis girl captured in Mexico

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspect wanted in the 2016 kidnapping of a Clovis girl was captured in Mexico on Tuesday and is now in the Fresno County Jail after a four-year-long manhunt.

The suspect, identified as Miguel Carriedo, 44, was wanted for a crime that took place on February 16, 2016, said spokesman Tony Botti of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. On that afternoon, a 13-year-old girl got off a school bus and walked to her home near Shepherd and Academy avenues in Clovis.

When she approached the front door, several masked men approached her, grabbed her and forced her into the trunk of their car.

Sandra Garcia, 45 (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspects drove her about 20 miles away to an area near Sycamore Road and Coyote Drive in Tollhouse, Botti said. They tied the girl to a tree and beat her up before leaving the scene.

The girl was able to walk a little over a mile and found help from a homeowner in the area who called deputies.

The victim was treated for her injuries and later made a full recovery.

Detectives later identified several suspects in the case, Botti said. Later that month, detectives arrested Sandra Garcia, 45, her son Mark Anthony Roque, 22, both of Madera, and Sanchez’s cousin, Carriedo, of Lompoc.

Mark Roque, 22 (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators found that the crime was not a random act.

Garcia was the girlfriend of the victim’s father and had conspired with the two men to kidnap the teen, Botti said. All three were released from jail a few days later after no charges were filed because of the need for more evidence.

Arrest warrants were later issued for Garcia, Roque and Carriedo in June 2016. While Sanchez and Roque were arrested, deputies could not find Carriedo.

(Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

Efforts to find Carriedo continued for more than four years until detectives this January discovered that he had fled to Mexico to avoid arrest and prosecution in the kidnapping case, Botti said. Authorities later found Carriedo on Tuesday to be living in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Mexican law enforcement took Carriedo into custody and returned him to the U.S. through the U.S. Marshals Service and Mexican immigration officials.

Carriedo returned to California on Wednesday and booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and is held without bail, where he joined Garcia and Roque, who remain in jail, Botti said.

Anyone with additional information about anyone involved in this case is asked

to please contact the Sgt. Chad Stokes at 559 600-8144 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

