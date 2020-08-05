Suspect wanted for homicide after gas station fight leads to car chase, police say

LOS BANOS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is wanted in the death of a man in Los Banos, which police say took place following a fight at a gas station and a shooting during a car chase.

According to Los Banos Police, 23-year-old Robert Vazquez is wanted in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Dylan Nicholas Garay on May 31.

Officers say Vazquez and Garay got into a fight at a gas station on the 1500 block of W. Pacheco Boulevard. Witnesses say a dark-colored four-door Honda Civic was chasing a 2004 Dodge Durango from the gas station – and a passenger in the Civic later fired shots at the Durango as the two traveled down the highway.

According to Los Banos Police, the chase ended when the victim’s vehicle veered across the highway and rolled over in a field. Dylan Nicholas Garay was declared dead at the scene.

A warrant has been issued for Vazquez’s arrest. Investigators ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Detective Surina Gonzales at (209) 827-7070 or leave an anonymous tip by calling (209) 827-2545.

