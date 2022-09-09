PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A victim and a suspect were identified after a deadly stabbing Thursday afternoon, according to Tulare County deputies.

Deputies say around 3:00 p.m. deputies were called to a stabbing at a home on Legget Street in Porterville.

When Deputies arrived, they say they found 49-year-old Rafael Guzman of Porterville with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives say they responded to the scene and contacted several witnesses who identified 27-year-old Omar Sepulveda of Porterville as the possible suspect in the alleged stabbing.

Photo of 27-year-old Omar Sepulveda provided by the Tulare County Sherriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Sepulveda ran away from the scene before Deputies arrived.

Detectives say they were on the scene investigating the death when they were called to a home in the area of Olive Avenue and Westwood Street in Porterville where an unknown man was seen loitering in the backyard.

When Deputies arrived, they say they made contact with the man who fought the Deputies as he tried to run away from them. That man was taken into custody and identified as Sepulveda.

Sepulveda was arrested and faces charges of Murder, Burglary, and Resisting Arrest, deputies say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Nick Sandoval or Sergeant Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218.