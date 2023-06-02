FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has identified the victim and suspect in a deadly stabbing Wednesday at the Poverello House.

Video surveillance captured the moment several people detained the alleged suspect as he ran from the scene.

On Wednesday, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to The Poverello House, for a stabbing victim.

Officers say they found 44-year-old Steven Christian with a stab wound to his chest. Christian was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department 44-year-old Steven Christian

Homicide detectives say they learned that the incident occurred in front of several people that were using the facilities.

Detectives say the suspect was identified as 45-year-old Daniel Salinas. Salinas was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

According to officials, several witnesses identified Salinas as the person who confronted the victim and ultimately stabbed him. Both the victim and Salinas are members of the unhoused community. Investigators are reviewing video surveillance from the location to determine the motive for the crime.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective S. Gray at 559-621-2451 or Detective R. Rockwell at 559-621-2448.