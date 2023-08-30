Photo of 66-year-old Frank Placencia provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man for the death of Frank Placencia in Downtown Fresno on Saturday.

Police say 11:12 p.m., officers responded to the Rescue Mission, located in the 300 block of G Street, regarding an assault.

When officers arrived, investigators say they found 66-year-old Frank Placencia unresponsive, and suffering from severe trauma to the head.

Photo of 66-year-old Frank Placencia provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Placencia was rushed to a local hospital where he later died on Sunday,

Detectives say they conducted several interviews of witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses. Detectives learned Placencia was accused of touching property belonging to 30-year-old Johnny Hines.

Investigators say Hines confronted Placencia who were both homeless and began to assault him, causing severe injuries to Placencia’s head. After the assault, Hines fled from the scene. Detectives were able to locate and arrest Hines for the assault.

Hines was booked into the Fresno County Jail. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department – Felony Assault Detectives A. Kincaid at 559-621-2072 or A. Estrada at 559-621-2423.