Suspect turns himself in after Springville bar stabbing, Tulare Sheriff says

SPRINGVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The suspect who the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says stabbed a victim multiple times at a bar in Springville last weekend turned himself in.

Deputies say that after 8 p.m. on Thursday, 49-year-old John Handford turned himself into deputies at the Sheriff’s Porterville Sub Station.

Handford was wanted in the stabbing of a man in the parking lot of Antlers Bar in Springville on Sunday.

Handford was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of attempted homicide with a bail of $1 million.

