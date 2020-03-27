Suspect stole a vehicle and then returned it, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in Porterville was arrested after police say he stole a vehicle and then returned it to the home he had taken it from.

According to the Porterville Police Department, they responded to a home in the 600 block of N. Division Street at around 7:30 a.m. for a vehicle that had been stolen. The victim started it, went inside while it was warming up, and then it was taken.

Officers say that minutes after the theft the vehicle was seen in the area of Pioneer Avenue and Cottage Street. A traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle failed to stop. The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Trinidad Ramirez of Porterville, continued to obey most traffic rules as he made his way back to the residence where he originally took the vehicle.

Ramirez pulled the vehicle back into the driveway where it was initially parked, stepped out, and surrendered to an arrest.

Authorities say Ramirez displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance and had a suspended driver’s license.

The stolen vehicle was not damaged and was returned to the owner.

