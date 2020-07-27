Suspect sought in Highway 41 shooting early Monday morning

MADERA COUNTY, California — (KSEE/KGPE) A man was shot on Highway 41 near Highway 145 early Monday morning.

The CHP said the victim was with a group of people in a car when a grey pickup truck pulled up alongside them and starting shooting around 3:30 a.m. hitting the man.

The CHP said the victim’s friends headed to Fresno to take him to the hospital when they saw a CHP patrol car on the side of the road on Highway 41 and Avenue 12 and dropped off the victim and took off, they later returned.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

