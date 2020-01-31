Suspect sought in fatal Fresno County shooting that happened Sunday

HURON, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are looking for the suspects in the shooting death of a 27-year-old Huron man who was shot Sunday and later died at the hospital, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Javier Merino Perez died in the hospital Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, the Huron Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at the Encino Motel located at 36885 S. Lassen Avenue.

Officers found Perez under a carport; he had suffered a gunshot wound.

EMS arrived and transported Perez to the hospital. He remained in critical condition and died four days later.

The Police Department requested the Sheriff’s Office take over the investigation the night of the shooting.

Detectives learned that tenants at the motel heard gunshots.

A suspect has not been identified.

Detectives are asking community members to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111, Detective Jose Mora at (559) 600- 8205 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. They’re looking for anyone who heard or saw anything around the property between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

