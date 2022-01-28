Suspect sought in Fresno 7-Eleven robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are trying to identify a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store clerk early Friday morning, according to Fresno police officers.

The robbery occurred about 3:30 a.m. at Cedar and Clinton avenues in central Fresno.

Police said a man dressed in dark clothing walked into a 7-11 demanded cash and flashed a gun that was tucked into his pants.

The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

