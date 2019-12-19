Breaking News
Suspect sought in central Fresno bank robbery, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a central Fresno bank on Thursday, the Fresno Police Department said.

Around 10:20 a.m., a call came in about a possible robbery, and officers were dispatched to the United Security Bank at Shaw and West avenues.

Bank employees told officers a man walked in wearing coveralls and sunglasses, police said.

He gave a note to a bank teller stating he was there to rob the bank, police said. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect displayed no weapon, but police said his note indicated that he meant business.

“He did create an environment of fear that caused the bank employees to feel that they had to comply with his request,” Fresno Police Capt. Burke Farrah said. “That’s very understandable. In these cases, we expect the public to leave the crime-fighting to us and cooperate with these individuals as best as they can.”

The suspect fled the bank on foot southbound.

The FBI has been notified of the robbery — as they are with all bank robberies — and the agency is assisting local investigators.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area should call the Police Department at 559-621-7000.

No other information was immediately available.

