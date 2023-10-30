FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a homicide investigation in Winton Park that is described as armed and dangerous, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

Deputies say around 10:30 p.m. on July 19, a utility worker called law enforcement after finding an injured person, later identified as James Buford, near Piedrs and Elwood Roads in Winton Park.

James Buford. Courtesy: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

EMS, CalFire, and deputies arrived and found the man, along Piedra Road, outside the park. Deputies say the EMS transported him to the Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno where he later died.

Buford was contracted by Fresno County to work as a camp host. Deputies say this means he was a custodian caretaker hired to provide on-site security for Winton Park. The county has a total of 13 such workers who provide this type of service at seven different county parks.

Homicide detectives say they are seeking the public’s help in locating 40-year-old Michael Brandon Kent of Fresno. He also goes by the nickname of Gage. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kent on suspicion of homicide. They advise the public to dial 911 if they see him and do not approach him.

Michael Brandon Kent. Courtesy: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on Kent’s whereabouts is also encouraged to contact Detective Rudy Tafoya at (559) 600-8207, rudolpho.tafoya@fresnosheriff.org.