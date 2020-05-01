Suspect shot in deputy-involved shooting in east central Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) — A man is in the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting in Sanger on Thursday which began with a domestic violence call, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on East Ashlan Avenue, between Greenwood and Academy Avenues, just before 12:30 p.m. for a report of a man choking a woman. When they arrived, the woman had escaped the home safely, but two young children were still inside with the suspect.

Deputies then surrounded the house and tried to get the man to come outside.

“The two small children were still on the property, so that was a big concern,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s Tony Botti. “Here was this man that was exhibiting violence, had actually just choked this woman, and now he was still close to these two small children, so of course we wanted to separate them and be able to get him into custody, but he wasn’t going willingly.”

Botti says the man eventually came outside after more than an hour, holding multiple bladed weapons, and started approaching deputies. One deputy shot at him with a handgun, while another shot at him with a less-lethal beanbag rifle at the same time, both hitting the suspect at least once.

“Didn’t to phase the suspect that much. He continued to be combative and want to fight with the deputies.”

A third deputy then used a taser to take the suspect into custody.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed exactly how many shots were fired, but one neighbor says he heard six loud noises.

“I had the thought that it could have been gunshots, but I couldn’t hear it clearly enough through the walls and everything to completely identify it,” said Nick Vance.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the man who was shot is in his mid-30s. He was airlifted to the hospital but is expected to survive. He is expected to be booked into the Fresno County Jail once he’s released from the hospital.

No deputies were injured.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.