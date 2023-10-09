FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A 45-year-old man has been identified by officials as the person who was shot by police during the attempted homicide of a Fresno gas station clerk on October 5.

The Fresno Police Department says it started when a homeless man stabbed a store clerk at the gas station before he escaped to the parking lot of a nearby church.

At that church, in the 4200 block of West Bullard Avenue, police say the suspect was located minutes later. Two officers then approached him and gave commands, before he disobeyed their orders, sprayed them with pepper spray, and ran at them with a knife.

That forced officers to fire their weapons.

The Fresno Police Department says the suspect was 45-year-old Samuel Douglas Davidson-Rollin. Davidson-Rollin is currently listed in critical condition at a local hospital and was arrested on suspicion of the attempted killing of the 40-year-old store clerk. He is also set to face additional charges of assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and pepper spray.

Police say the store clerk is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.