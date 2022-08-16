TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is in the hospital after officers responding to a call about a man with a gun on Tuesday led to officers shooting at a suspect – putting him in the hospital, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Officers say they first received a report about a man with a gun shortly after 12 noon on N I Street, between Tulare Avenue and W King Avenue. The report also described a red pickup truck and the suspect was creating some sort of disturbance.

Officers say they responded to the area and found three people. One remained inside the red pickup until asked to by police officers and was described as being immediately uncooperative and appeared to have what appeared to be a firearm.

“During the initial contact with him, [he] made some furtive movements,” said Sgt. Ed Hinojosa with the Tulare Police Department. “Officers believed he was reaching for the gun. Shots were fired and the suspect was hit.”

The unidentified suspect was taken to the hospital. His current status is unknown. Officers say a firearm was found on the suspect. The other two people involved were initially detained but no arrests have been announced at this time.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has begun an investigation into the incident.