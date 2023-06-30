FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy shot a suspect after he was reportedly threatening his family with a knife, deputies say on Friday.

Deputies say they receive a call to a home on the 5600 block of East Waverly Lane for a report of a man threatening his family members with a knife around 4:00 p.m.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the man was gone upon their arrival. They say they identified the suspect carrying a large stick.

According to sheriff’s officials, they found the suspect around Clovis Avenue and Balch Avenue near Kings Canyon and the Valero gas station, and he approached the deputy with the stick.

Sheriff’s officials say they commanded the suspect to drop the large stick but he did not comply. They say once he got closer to the deputy, he shot him.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office stated they tried to perform life-saving measurements but he did not survive.

Deputies state they will be initiating an investigation regarding the incident along with the Fresno Police Department.