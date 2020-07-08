Suspect shot and killed by officers near downtown Fresno identified as Orange Cove man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The suspect shot and killed by officers Tuesday near downtown Fresno has been identified as an Orange Cove man, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Baires, 36, was shot and killed after he tried to use the vehicle he was driving in, which was reportedly stolen from Fresno, as a weapon when he struck several unmarked patrol vehicles after members of HEAT (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) task force tried to pull him over in the area of Hazelwood Boulevard and Ventura Avenue.

Carlos Baires, 36, in 2016 (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

A sheriff’s deputy and a California Highway Patrol officer opened fire and shot Baires several times, the Sheriff’s Office said. It was unsure at the time whether he was armed.

Officers said he was with a female who was not seriously injured.

Fresno Police is managing the investigation.

Baires was on parole at the time for previous offenses in 2016, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking, and had an active bench warrant from Dinuba Police for drug possession, Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.