Suspect search continues after a deadly northwest Fresno shooting

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Divers were called in to search for evidence in Monday’s deadly shooting in northwest Fresno. Fresno Police identified the victim as 24-year old Branden Harris of Fresno.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dive team suited-up on Tuesday to help police search the waters near the San Joaquin River for evidence.

Fresno Police say the 24- year old victim was shot and killed at about 2.30 p.m. Monday, at the Milburn overlook, in the area of Milburn and Alluvial. Investigators say Harris was struck in the parking lot of the lookout, where he died from his injuries.

The crime scene tape has since been taken down, opening up the area for the public, where friends and family have set-up a small memorial.

Investigators continue to search for the person responsible for the shooting.

