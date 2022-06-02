MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a convenience store and got away on a bicycle.

On Tuesday around 12:40 a.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 7-11 at 2255 East Gerard Avenue. Officers say the robbery suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators are describing the suspect as a Hispanic or Black man in his early 20s, with a puffy navy-blue jacket, white shirt, and blue jeans. The suspect fled the scene on a dark-colored “BMX style” bike with white tires.

The police department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ray Valadez at 209-388-7829 or by email at valadezr@cityofmerced.org.