FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are searching for the suspects involved in a shooting following an argument in Fresno early Friday morning.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, an argument between two groups began at the 7-Eleven store near Kings Canyon Road and Willow Avenue in Fresno. Both groups got into their vehicles and one stopped at the traffic light at Belmont and Peach avenues when a group from a black SUV fired multiple rounds at the stopped vehicle – before driving away from the scene.

Investigators say two men in their early 20s were struck by the gunfire. Both were taken to the hospital where one is described as being in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Gary Haslam at 559-600-8209.