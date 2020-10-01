Suspect referenced apocalypse and mass shootings, found with bomb-making materials, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Porterville man remains behind bars after police report finding multiple materials used to create large explosives.

The Porterville Police Department initiated an investigation of elder abuse and credit card fraud in late April.

Detectives say they learned there were allegations that the suspect, Joshua Isgrigg, 32, of Porterville was purchasing illegal firearms and making reference to an apocalypse and referenced mass shootings.

After an in-depth investigation, Isgrigg was arrested on June 3.

Authorities searched his vehicle and home did not uncover the expected illegal firearms but it revealed Isgrigg possessed materials required to manufacture a large-scale bomb. Some of the items seized were large amounts of ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, citric acid, and several others, according to police.

Officers say Isgrigg was using these chemicals to manufacture explosives.

Isgrigg faced a preliminary court hearing on Thursday where he was held to answer on all charges filed. He is being held without bail in the Tulare County Jail.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact Detective Corporal Tyson Tashiro at (559) 782-7400.

