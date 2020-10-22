Suspect on the loose, one victim in the hospital, following Fresno shooting

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Police officers continue to search for the gunman who they say shot a person at an apartment complex in central Fresno Wednesday.

The incident took place shortly after 5 p.m., close to the intersection of Drexel and Clinton at the Parc Grove Commons apartments. One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

“It does appear, early on in the investigation, that the individuals did have knowledge of each other,” said Lt. Andre Benson. “It appears that maybe a short confrontation took place right before the shooting.”

The suspect remains on the loose.

No other information was immediately available.

