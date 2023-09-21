ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect of a home invasion investigation has been arrested while driving in Atwater and allegedly possessing a stolen gun, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, deputies say they observed a suspect vehicle involved in a home invasion driving on Bellevue Road and Constitution Drive in Atwater.

Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop of the suspect’s vehicle and the driver, identified as Alejandro Macias Torres who is in his late 20s, was taken into custody.

Sheriff’s officials state a search of the car was completed, and a loaded pistol was located. The firearm was reported stolen out of Fresno County. Later in the day, detectives served a search warrant at Torres’ residence.

During the search warrant, detectives say they located ammunition and an unregistered AR-style pistol. Torres was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, home invasion, and firearm-related charges.