FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man arrested in connection with what police say is a hate crime vandalism incident in Fresno this week has been named by officials.

According to the Fresno Police Department, 30-year-old Orlando Javier Ramirez was the man who threw rocks at the Noah’s Ark Restaurant and Bakery. He is also considered a person of interest in the felony vandalism that took place at the Temple Beth Israel, which was also discovered Tuesday morning.

Officers add that he is connected with a felony vandalism that occurred back in May of 2023.

Investigators say on Tuesday, at around 8:30 a.m., an employee found two windows broken at the Noah’s Ark Restaurant and Bakery in Fresno. According to officials, there was a newspaper with a handwritten message left behind threatening Jewish-owned businesses. Security cameras captured the incident, and video of that can be seen below.

Officers add that they are confident the suspect was working alone and there are no additional threats to the community.

In a statement released on Monday when the investigation began, Chief Paco Balderrama said the Fresno Police Department “will not tolerate any acts of violence, threats of violence or efforts of intimidation towards any of our community members.”

Police say that Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, felony hate crime (where property damage exceeded $950), and felony criminal threats.