Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting had a history of DUI charges

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A CHP officer is on administrative leave after shooting and killing a Clovis man.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 41 just south of Manning Avenue. According to the CHP, officers were initially responding to a two-vehicle rollover crash.

When officers arrived they found one car overturned and a pickup truck. Inside that truck was Kongphouthakhoun, described as under the influence of alcohol and refusing to get out of his car.

“The officer saw him reach over for a handgun inside the car,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Tony Botti. “He grabbed that, got outside of the truck, and refused to drop it when the officer asked him to do so. That resulted in the officer firing multiple shots, striking him.”

That happened while paramedics were already tending to the two other victims in the crash. He was then taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said officers believe Kongphouthakhoun was under the influence of alcohol at the time. An online search of the Fresno County Superior Court’s records shows Kongphouthakhoun was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 for a felony DUI charge from 2015. Kongphouthakhoun also has misdemeanor DUI charges from 2014.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has most of the investigation complete, but toxicology results are still to be processed. Anyone with information about Kongphouthakhoun which could help investigators is asked to contact Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

