Suspect in triple stabbing at Armenian protest in Fresno identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The man accused of stabbing three people at an Armenian protest Wednesday night in Fresno has been identified.

Around 6:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to Blackstone and Nees avenues regarding a protest with a disturbance.

Upon officer’s arrival, they learned that the protest turned violent and three people were stabbed by a person not involved with the protest, the Fresno Police Department said.

When detectives arrived, they were able to determine that the suspect pulled up to the intersection — which was blocked. Police say the suspect exited his vehicle and pulled out a wooden baton and fixed blade knife. He then approached the protesters who were holding a banner in the middle of the crosswalks.

Based on video surveillance, police say he was visually upset with traffic being blocked as a result of the protest. He was raising the hand with the knife up in the air in a challenging manner brandishing both the knife and wooden baton.

According to police, as he made his way to the banner, he cut and tried destroy the banner with the knife, at which time the protesters tried stopping him. During the disturbance, the suspect began slashing with the knife injuring three victims.

Two victims were transported to Community Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The suspect walked back to his vehicle visually upset yelling at the protesters, police said.

Witnesses took still photos and video of the suspect’s vehicle and provided the license plate number to officers. Detectives were able to locate a possible matching suspect in the system.

He was identified as Jaime Fonseca, 41.

A short time later, Fonseca was taken into custody at his residence without resistance. The weapons police say Fonseca was armed with were located upon his arrest.

He’s facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and other charges.

