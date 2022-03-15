FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man suspected of shooting another man outside Fresno’s Ruth’s Chris Steak House earlier this month is under arrest, according to an announcement released Tuesday by the Fresno Police Department.

Police say on March 1, a 24-year-old man was shot several times outside the steak restaurant in River Park. Investigators say they were able to identify Amoni Joseph Riley, 24, as the suspect.

According to detectives, Riley and the victim got into an argument inside the restaurant before the victim ran outside – and Riley opened fire. He then drove away from the scene following the shooting.

Riley was tracked to the Sacramento area and was located less than two hours after his car was found, according to law enforcement.

Riley was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide. His bail was set at $500,000.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Jeremy Aguilar at (559) 621-2425.