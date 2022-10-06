FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man has been identified in an officer-involved shooting incident, deputies say.

On Wednesday around 2:30 p.m, Coalinga police officers say they attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Oscar Contreras of Coalinga.

Deputies say the suspect failed to pull over leading to a pursuit that ended when Contreras crashed into a parked vehicle near the intersection of Saltbrush Ave. and Buckeye Springs St. in Coalinga.

According to authorities when Contreras got out of the vehicle, he still refused to follow officers’ instructions to surrender and tried to get back in the vehicle, this is when one of the officers fired one round hitting the vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody and officers say they did not find a weapon in the vehicle he was driving, but they found a small amount of methamphetamine.

Authorities say Contreras was a known felon with an active no-bail warrant for possession of a loaded firearm. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for the firearm warrant and possession of a controlled substance.