MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect allegedly involved in a shooting that killed a woman Sunday morning has been identified by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to the 4600 block of Lingard Rd. around 10:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a dead woman and multiple firearms in the home.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to identify 18-year-old Gerardo Jimenez Beltran as the suspect and say he was taken into custody.

Beltran was booked under suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and weapon possession charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

As detectives continue their investigation, they ask anyone with any information regarding this case to contact their Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7472.