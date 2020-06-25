Suspect in liquor store armed robbery sought by police

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in what officers say was an armed robbery at a Fresno liquor store is being sought by police.

Investigators released surveillance video showing the incident on May 20. It shows a man entering Dorsey’s Liquor at Tulare and Chestnut and brandishing a gun at two employees.

Officers say the suspect took money from the cash register.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know