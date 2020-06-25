Suspect in liquor store armed robbery sought by police

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in what officers say was an armed robbery at a Fresno liquor store is being sought by police.

Investigators released surveillance video showing the incident on May 20. It shows a man entering Dorsey’s Liquor at Tulare and Chestnut and brandishing a gun at two employees.

Officers say the suspect took money from the cash register.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

